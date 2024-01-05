Baggott's Indonesia in Warm-Up Action

Friday, 5th Jan 2024 11:50

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott and Indonesia face Libya this afternoon in a warm-up match in Antalya ahead of the Asian Cup.

The Indonesians, who have been holding a training camp in Türkiye, played the same opposition on Tuesday when the North African side won 4-0.

Baggott wasn’t involved in that match as he only joined up with the squad on Wednesday and starts today.

The 21-year-old was named in a a 29-man party for the pre-competition training camp.

The party will be reduced by three before Indonesia face Vietnam, Iraq and Japan in Group D, the AFC having increased the size of squads to 26 from 23 earlier this week.

Having travelled to Qatar for the tournament, they take on Iran in their final warm-up game next Tuesday.

The Indonesians face Iraq in their first game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan on Monday 15th January.

Baggott, who is all but certain to make the final party, has previously won 19 full caps, scoring two international goals.





