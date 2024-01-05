Travis Loan Signing Confirmed
Friday, 5th Jan 2024 15:31
Town have confirmed the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis, as first revealed by TWTD this morning.
The 26-year-old, who plays as a defensive midfielder but also right-back or left-back, is currently out of favour at Ewood Park having started only two of the last 10 matches and hasn’t begun a Championship game in his preferred central midfield role since the start of October.
Travis, who will wear the number 28 shirt, will start training with the squad next week and won't be involved at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.
“I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started,” he told TownTV. “When I knew Ipswich were calling I jumped at the chance, given the league position and the unbelievable start to the season the team has had.
“To be a part of a team like this is something I’m very excited about and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the supporters.
“I have had good, honest conversations with the Manager and I think the style of play will suit me. I am aggressive both with and without the ball, which I think is what he liked, so it’s about me getting in there and impressing.”
Born in Whiston, Travis was with Liverpool’s academy where he was a defender until joining Rovers’ youth set-up in 2014.
He signed his first pro deal with Blackburn aged 19 in 2017 and made his senior debut later that year, former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray having converted him into a midfielder.
Travis, who is 6ft tall, has now made 189 starts and 35 sub appearances for Rovers and signed a new deal running to 2026 in March 2022 and that summer was named club captain.
We understand Town were among a number of Championship clubs who were keen to sign Travis on loan with Millwall, who had previously had an £800,000 offer rebuffed in the summer, and Preston among the other suitors.
Travis, is the Blues’ second signing of the transfer window and is now their fourth loanee, is likely to come into the squad to some extent as cover for Sam Morsy, who is suspended for the next two Championship matches, both in terms of playing position and also leadership qualities.
Photo: ITFC
