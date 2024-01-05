Travis Loan Signing Confirmed

Friday, 5th Jan 2024 15:31 Town have confirmed the loan signing of Blackburn Rovers captain Lewis Travis, as first revealed by TWTD this morning. The 26-year-old, who plays as a defensive midfielder but also right-back or left-back, is currently out of favour at Ewood Park having started only two of the last 10 matches and hasn’t begun a Championship game in his preferred central midfield role since the start of October. Travis, who will wear the number 28 shirt, will start training with the squad next week and won't be involved at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow. “I’m really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started,” he told TownTV. “When I knew Ipswich were calling I jumped at the chance, given the league position and the unbelievable start to the season the team has had. “To be a part of a team like this is something I’m very excited about and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the supporters. “I have had good, honest conversations with the Manager and I think the style of play will suit me. I am aggressive both with and without the ball, which I think is what he liked, so it’s about me getting in there and impressing.” Born in Whiston, Travis was with Liverpool’s academy where he was a defender until joining Rovers’ youth set-up in 2014. He signed his first pro deal with Blackburn aged 19 in 2017 and made his senior debut later that year, former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray having converted him into a midfielder. Travis, who is 6ft tall, has now made 189 starts and 35 sub appearances for Rovers and signed a new deal running to 2026 in March 2022 and that summer was named club captain. We understand Town were among a number of Championship clubs who were keen to sign Travis on loan with Millwall, who had previously had an £800,000 offer rebuffed in the summer, and Preston among the other suitors. Travis, is the Blues’ second signing of the transfer window and is now their fourth loanee, is likely to come into the squad to some extent as cover for Sam Morsy, who is suspended for the next two Championship matches, both in terms of playing position and also leadership qualities.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ruds added 15:35 - Jan 5

Welcome Dave Lee, hopefully another part of the puzzle!



Transfer window cooking nicely, two more forward dishes please MA…



COYB 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 15:37 - Jan 5

Fantastic acquisition, just what we needed. Welcome to ITFC Lewis. 1

warktheline added 15:44 - Jan 5

Superb addition! Another sign of intent, as the owners back McKenna to continue the climb up the football pyramid! 2

IpswichT62OldBoy added 15:45 - Jan 5

Well this is a quality signing , loads of experience, good character was captain so knows how to ginger people up when needed.



2

itfckenty added 15:49 - Jan 5

welcome mate! best of luck and hope you smash it for us! COYB 1

Billysherlockblue added 16:00 - Jan 5

Super singing. Work hard as no one is bigger than the team! Welcome. 0

Steelmonkey added 16:08 - Jan 5

Five days into the January transfer window and two loans signed up, come on town pull your socks up.

What an amazing team we have, and for once I don’t mean the players. Isn’t it great to get such good business done so quickly and hopefully an addition to the striker’s department won’t be far off.

Hopefully they will all settle in quickly. 0

planetblue_2011 added 16:11 - Jan 5

Welcome to ITFC Travis! hope you help us to promotion! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments