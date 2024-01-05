Town Rebuff El Mizouni Bids
Friday, 5th Jan 2024 15:49
Town are have rebuffed a number of low six-figure bids for midfielder Idris El Mizouni, who is currently on loan with League One Leyton Orient.
According to the EADT, League One quartet Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers, who TWTD first revealed were keen on the Tunisian international in January 2022, have all had low six-figure offers turned down by the Blues, who it’s understood would be willing to sell the 23-year-old at the right price during this window.
In addition to those four, we understand Derby, who we revealed in May were keen on the Paris-born schemer along with a number of other sides, continue to keep a watching brief.
El Mizouni is in his second season on loan at Orient with his Town contract up in the summer but with the Blues having an option for a further season.
Elsewhere, we understand Charlton Athletic, another of the clubs keen on El Mizouni in the summer, have joined Oxford in showing interest in former Blues forward Armando Dobra, now with Chesterfield.
The Albanian U21 international’s contract with Town was terminated by mutual consent in the summer of 2022.
