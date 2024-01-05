Travis: I've Come to Play Games

Friday, 5th Jan 2024 16:37 New loan signing Lewis Travis says he’s come to Town to play games but is aware that there is plenty of competition in the middle of the Blues’ midfield. Travis, 26, has signed on loan from Blackburn Rovers, where he was skipper, until the end of the season, TWTD having revealed that Town were closing in on the deal this morning. The one-time Liverpool academy schoolboy says manager Kieran McKenna has talked candidly with him about the impressive season captain Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo have had up to now. “He’s been open and honest about it, the lads in centre mid, where I play, have been doing really well,” he told TownTV. “But I’ve come in to play games, I’m aggressive with and without the ball and I think that’s what he likes, really. “I think it’s just about me getting in there, impressing and helping the team get the job done. “I’m a real competitor and I think anyone who has played with me or played against me [will know] I like to win. That’s what it’s all about really.” Regarding his switch from Ewood Park, where he has been out of favour of late despite being club captain, he added: “Speaking to family and friends, the time was right to go and given the stature of Ipswich and where they are in the league, I just had to jump at it with two feet.” Travis is in no doubt about his aim between now and May: “To get promotion, that’s what it is. Personally? To play as many games as I can to help the team and [that would] go down as being a very successful season to me.” 🎥 "I'm really happy."



TownTV's first interview with Lewis Travis is now available. ⤵️#itfc — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) January 5, 2024

Photo: ITFC



Meadowlark added 16:51 - Jan 5

Not sure that "jumping at it with both feet " is quite what we require, but I like his enthusiasm! 0

north_stand77 added 16:54 - Jan 5

Oh no, please no jumping in with 2 feet!!



Welcome Lewis, hope you enjoy your time here. 0

north_stand77 added 16:55 - Jan 5

Meadowlark, you beat me to it! 0

BossMan added 17:15 - Jan 5

It was really important we got cover in for Morsy before the next league game and we look to have brought in someone who I reckon will stay in the first 11 even when Morsy returns. Time will tell 0

Karlosfandangal added 17:39 - Jan 5

Can see him cover for Morsy and replacing Luongo as he seems to be dropped now and then maybe tacktics or just to rest him… some good cover 0

