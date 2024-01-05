Travis: I've Come to Play Games
Friday, 5th Jan 2024 16:37
New loan signing Lewis Travis says he’s come to Town to play games but is aware that there is plenty of competition in the middle of the Blues’ midfield.
Travis, 26, has signed on loan from Blackburn Rovers, where he was skipper, until the end of the season, TWTD having revealed that Town were closing in on the deal this morning.
The one-time Liverpool academy schoolboy says manager Kieran McKenna has talked candidly with him about the impressive season captain Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo have had up to now.
“He’s been open and honest about it, the lads in centre mid, where I play, have been doing really well,” he told TownTV.
“But I’ve come in to play games, I’m aggressive with and without the ball and I think that’s what he likes, really.
“I think it’s just about me getting in there, impressing and helping the team get the job done.
“I’m a real competitor and I think anyone who has played with me or played against me [will know] I like to win. That’s what it’s all about really.”
Regarding his switch from Ewood Park, where he has been out of favour of late despite being club captain, he added: “Speaking to family and friends, the time was right to go and given the stature of Ipswich and where they are in the league, I just had to jump at it with two feet.”
Travis is in no doubt about his aim between now and May: “To get promotion, that’s what it is. Personally? To play as many games as I can to help the team and [that would] go down as being a very successful season to me.”
Photo: ITFC
