Baggott's Indonesia Lose Warm-Up Match

Friday, 5th Jan 2024 16:52

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott and Indonesia were beaten 2-1 by Libya in Antalya in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

Baggott, 21, played the full 90 minutes, having picked up a yellow card in only the second minute, four minutes before Yakob Sayur gave his side the lead only for the Libyans to net on nine through Osama Mukhtar Al Shremi and Ahmed Ekrawa on 20.

The Indonesians, who have been holding a training camp in Türkiye, played the same opposition on Tuesday when the North African side won 4-0.

Baggott, who wasn’t involved in that match as he only joined up with the squad on Wednesday, was named in a a 29-man selection for the pre-competition training camp.

The party will be reduced by three before Indonesia face Vietnam, Iraq and Japan in Group D, the AFC having increased the size of squads to 26 from 23 with Baggott all but certain to make the cut.

Having travelled to Qatar for the tournament, they take on Iran in their final warm-up game next Tuesday.

The Indonesians face Iraq in their first game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan on Monday 15th January.





Photo: Matchday Images