Delia and Husband Issue Statement on Car Incident
Friday, 5th Jan 2024 18:59
Norwich City majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones say they are saddened at the lack of an apology from Town following the incident in which their car was hit by a beer can prior to the derby at Portman Road last month.
The car conveying Smith and Wynn-Jones, both 82, closely followed the Town coach to the ground, Blues supporters having gathered in their thousands to welcome their team to Portman Road ahead of the match, which ended 2-2.
The car was hit by a beer can on its way through the crowds and Smith was reported to have been shaken. No complaint was made to the police.
Now Smith and Wynn-Jones have issued a statement thanking Blues fans but criticising the club.
“Delia and Michael would like to thank all the Ipswich Town supporters who are still sending messages of support, and even flowers, after the event to apologise for what took place at the derby match on Saturday, December 16,” the statement reads.
“There has been a very good relationship with Ipswich Town during our tenure of 28 years, and we are saddened that we are yet to receive a public apology.”
It’s understood Smith and Wynn-Jones had been given the opportunity to follow the Norwich team coach, which was given a police escort and entered the stadium via the old Staples site at the opposite end of the ground, however, instead opted to make their own way to the game.
Norwich had been informed of the coach welcome which had been planned by fans’ group Blue Action for the Sir Alf Ramsey Way/Constantine Road area around the ground.
Town said at the time that they would assist the authorities in any way they could but are adding no further comment.
