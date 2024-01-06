Burgess's Australia in Warm-Up Action

Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 10:27 Cameron Burgess and Australia face Bahrain in their final warm-up game ahead of the Asian Cup at the Baniyas Stadium in Abu Dhabi this afternoon (KO 2pm). Burgess and the Socceroos take on India in their first group match on Saturday 13th January at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. The Socceroos subsequently face Syria at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Thursday 18th January, before they complete their group games against Uzbekistan at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday 23rd January. The 28-year-old, who was made unavailable for Town’s game at Stoke City on Monday, is hopeful that Australia can go a long way into the competition, which concludes on Saturday 10th February. “That’s the aim,” he said last month. “Ever since I’ve been involved with the Australian national side, we’ve played some big opponents. “Our attitude is much the same as it is here at Ipswich – we’ll take anyone on and I think we’ve shown that in our performances since I’ve been involved. “So, yes, I’m confident enough that we can go and do the best we can in the tournament. Obviously, nothing is handed to you, I suppose, but something we’ll look to do as a team is to attack in every game and look to get as far as we can in the tournament and hopefully go and win it.” If the Socceroos do reach the final, the first game Burgess would be available for Town would be the Millwall away match on Valentine’s Day. Fellow Australian Massimo Luongo retired from international football prior to the squad being announced.

Photo: Reuters



