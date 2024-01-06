Six Changes For Blues at Wimbledon

Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 12:02 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made six changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup third-round tie at AFC Wimbledon but has still named a strong side. Christian Walton is in goal with Axel Tuanzebe continuing at right-back with Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson the centre-halves. Cameron Humphreys is at left-back. Skipper Sam Morsy is partnered by Jack Taylor with Omari Hutchinson, Marcus Harness and Nathan Broadhead behind number nine Freddie Ladapo. New loan signing Jeremy Sarmiento is on the bench but Lewis Travis isn't involved. AFC Wimbledon have two players at the AFC Asian Cup, both regulars, Omar Bugiel with Lebanon and Ali Al-Hamadi with Iraq. They miss out along with Joe Lewis with Alex Pearce, Harry Pell and Aron Sasu coming into the side. Wimbledon: Bass, Biler, Reeves (c), Johnson, Pell, Davison, Little, Pearce, Lemonheigh-Evans, Currie, Sasu. Subs: Tzanev, Leach, Brown, Tilley, Ball, Kalambayi, Jennings, Ogundere, Clarke. Town: Walton, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Humphreys, Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Harness, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Ball, Luongo, Burns, Aluko, Chaplin, Jackson, Sarmiento, Buabo. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).

Radlett_blue added 12:04 - Jan 6

So Travis wasn't signed in time to play?

Sarmiento will be disappointed at not getting a start in a FA Cup tie against lower league opposition. -4

uppernorth added 12:09 - Jan 6

Radlett blue let jim unpack his boota 1

Crawfordsboot added 12:12 - Jan 6

I imagine they will want to give Sarmiento just half an hour in his first match. That means not starting but coming on after an hour. 5

Runner added 12:12 - Jan 6

Williams not even a sub, is he injured? 0

John_Grose added 12:17 - Jan 6

Stronger team than i was expecting. Lets hope they deliver and rebuild some confidence. COYB 1

Ipswichbusiness added 12:20 - Jan 6

If Woolfenden picks up a knock then we’ll be left looking pretty threadbare at centre-back. -1

jim442 added 12:33 - Jan 6

Williams seems to have seriously fallen out of favour. Can’t even make the bench !! 0

BobbyBell added 12:35 - Jan 6

Sarmiento hasn't trained with us much so let him see the team play for an hour and then bring him on. It makes perfect sense. 0

TimmyH added 12:48 - Jan 6

Yes a bit of a stronger side than what I predicted as well...as for Williams the last couple or so games he's played he's been poor (for some reason). 0

Suffolkboy added 13:03 - Jan 6

There are always interesting questions and conundrums : KM is a master at playing his cards close to the chest without trying to mislead or deceive . There’ll be good reasons for the apparent omissions and he’ll not want to disclose useful information to the football world ,nor cast unnecessary doubts about any in the squad .

Where for instance does JD stand , has BW got lingering fitness doubts after illness, similarly what is the exact reason for the absence of LD — and what time deadlines might exist ?

We quite simply should ,as we can, place trust in KM and Co .

COYB 0

Town_Jewells added 13:12 - Jan 6

I thought that Freddie might not feature today (so as not to become cup tied), given that it's been mooted that he'll be moving on this month. Perhaps the Hirst injury has changed his situation. 0

