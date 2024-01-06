Six Changes For Blues at Wimbledon
Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 12:02
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made six changes for this afternoon’s FA Cup third-round tie at AFC Wimbledon but has still named a strong side.
Christian Walton is in goal with Axel Tuanzebe continuing at right-back with Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson the centre-halves. Cameron Humphreys is at left-back.
Skipper Sam Morsy is partnered by Jack Taylor with Omari Hutchinson, Marcus Harness and Nathan Broadhead behind number nine Freddie Ladapo.
New loan signing Jeremy Sarmiento is on the bench but Lewis Travis isn't involved.
AFC Wimbledon have two players at the AFC Asian Cup, both regulars, Omar Bugiel with Lebanon and Ali Al-Hamadi with Iraq. They miss out along with Joe Lewis with Alex Pearce, Harry Pell and Aron Sasu coming into the side.
Wimbledon: Bass, Biler, Reeves (c), Johnson, Pell, Davison, Little, Pearce, Lemonheigh-Evans, Currie, Sasu. Subs: Tzanev, Leach, Brown, Tilley, Ball, Kalambayi, Jennings, Ogundere, Clarke.
Town: Walton, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Humphreys, Morsy (c), Taylor, Hutchinson, Harness, Broadhead, Ladapo. Subs: Slicker, Ball, Luongo, Burns, Aluko, Chaplin, Jackson, Sarmiento, Buabo. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).
Photo: Action Images
