Burgess Starts as Australia Win Final Warm-Up

Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 19:31

Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess started as Australia beat Bahrain 2-0 in their final warm-up match before the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar this afternoon.

Burgess, who has been handed the number 21 shirt for the tournament, played the first 62 minutes before being replaced by Hearts’ Kye Rowles.

Machida Zelvia forward Mitchell Duke netted on the hour, adding to an Amine Binaddi own goal 10 minutes before half-time.

The Socceroos take on India in their first group match on Saturday 13th January at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

They subsequently face Syria at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Thursday 18th January, before they complete their group games against Uzbekistan at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday 23rd January.

The Socceroos are expected to do well and if they reach the final, the first game Burgess would be available for Town following the competition would be the Millwall away match on Valentine’s Day.

Australia: Gauci, Jones (Atkinson 78), Souttar, Burgess (Rowles 62), Bos, Metcalfe (McGree 62), O’Neil, Irvine (c), Goodwin (Behich 62), Duke (Yengi 62), Silvera (Tilio 78).





Photo: Reuters