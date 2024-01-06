U18s Beaten at Swansea as Okunowo Joins Needham on Loan

Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 19:59 Town’s U18s were beaten 4-2 by Swansea City at their Landore training ground this morning, while midfielder Emmanuel Okunowo has joined the legion of young Blues out on loan. The Blues took the lead through Afi Adebayo in the third minute but the Welshmen hit back via Thomas Woodward soon afterwards, who then put the Swans, who defeated Town 2-1 in the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road last month, in front with his second of the game. Luke Towler levelled for the Blues not long after the break, tapping home from a set piece, but sub Josh Pescatore restored the Welsh side’s advantage soon after coming on to make it 3-2 and Woodward completed his his hat-trick with Swansea’s fourth in stoppage time. Town’s U16s were beaten 5-1 by the same opponents. Meanwhile, Okunowo has signed on loan for Needham Market, where ex-Blues midfielder Kevin Horlock is boss, and was on the bench for this afternoon’s 4-0 victory over Kettering at Bloomfields in which fellow Town loanee Nico Valentine hit a top-corner screamer. Elsewhere, Ben Haddoch has returned to Portman Road at the expiration of his loan at Stowmarket, but fellow Blue Seth O’Neill has extended his spell at Greens Meadow. Earlier in the week, young keeper Charlie Binns saw his stint at Felixstowe & Walton come to an end, while forward Finlay Corrigan’s stay at Leiston is also up after six matches.

Photo: Matchday Images



