Town Ball 11 in Fourth Round Draw

Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 20:25

Town will be ball number 11 in Monday’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Blues secured their place in the hat via this afternoon’s 3-1 victory over League Two AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

The draw will take place on Monday at 7.50pm ahead of the Wigan-Manchester United third-round tie, which kicks off at 8.15pm.

Fourth round ties will be played over the weekend of January 27th, meaning the Blues’ Championship game against Rotherham United at Portman Road will be rearranged.

FA Cup Fourth Round

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

2. Shrewsbury Town or Wrexham

3. Arsenal or Liverpool

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham United or Bristol City

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion or Aldershot Town

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Peterborough United or Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

21. Manchester City or Huddersfield Town

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh

32. Hull City or Birmingham City





Photo: Action Images