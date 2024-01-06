Town Ball 11 in Fourth Round Draw
Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 20:25
Town will be ball number 11 in Monday’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Blues secured their place in the hat via this afternoon’s 3-1 victory over League Two AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.
The draw will take place on Monday at 7.50pm ahead of the Wigan-Manchester United third-round tie, which kicks off at 8.15pm.
Fourth round ties will be played over the weekend of January 27th, meaning the Blues’ Championship game against Rotherham United at Portman Road will be rearranged.
FA Cup Fourth Round
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
2. Shrewsbury Town or Wrexham
3. Arsenal or Liverpool
4. Brighton & Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
6. West Ham United or Bristol City
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion or Aldershot Town
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Peterborough United or Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
21. Manchester City or Huddersfield Town
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh
32. Hull City or Birmingham City
