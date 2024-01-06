|AFC Wimbledon 1 v 3 Ipswich Town
FA Cup
Saturday, 6th January 2024 Kick-off 12:30
Jackson: We've Been Robbed
Saturday, 6th Jan 2024 23:10
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson felt his side were hard done by following their 3-1 FA Cup defeat to the Blues at Plough Lane and was particularly unhappy with Harry Pell’s red card.
The Blues progressed to the fourth round for the second year running, the first time they have made it to that stage of the competition in successive seasons since 2010.
However, Jackson was delighted with his team’s display, believing they deserved better for their performance.
“To a man we were brilliant,” he told his club’s website. “It was a magnificent performance, we’ve gone toe to toe with a top Championship team.
“They’re a really good side with good players and I think we had it with them. Up until they got the third goal we were going for it – we competed even when we were down to 10.
“Ipswich will know they’ve been in a game today. We’re out the cup and that’s disappointing but I think we’ve been hard done by, I’m not sure the boys got entirely what they deserve.”
The Dons were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Pell was dismissed for a second bookable offence having caught George Edmundson with a flailing arm.
“I don’t feel it was a red card at all,” Jackson insisted. “Harry Pell’s eyes don’t move from the ball. When you’re jumping for a header you have to use your arms to get off the ground.
“He’s caught their guy with an arm. He hasn’t swung his elbow in there, he was just trying to compete.
“It made things even more difficult for us against a top team but we still kept going and forced their keeper into some saves. We did our best to stay in the game, I can’t ask any more of the players, we’ve been robbed.”
Photo: Imago Images Sports
