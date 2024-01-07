Tractor Girls Host Oxford

Sunday, 7th Jan 2024 09:50 Ipswich Town Women get 2024 under way when they host Oxford United at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls go into the game fourth in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division but with games in hand on the teams above them. Oxford are sixth, three points behind the Blues, having beaten Town 2-1 when the teams met on their home turf in October. Meanwhile, forward Lenna Gunning-Williams says she’s thoroughly enjoying her time on loan with the Blues from parent club Tottenham Hotspur, having netted nine goals and picked up five assists in her time with Town having signed in September. “It’s going really well,” the 18-year-old told the Spurs club site. “I think it has come at the perfect time for how old I am and how it’s my first season as a professional, so going to a club like Ipswich Town on loan at the start of the season was really beneficial for my development. Back to business.



Please note there will be a pitch inspection held at 11am following a significant change in the weather forecast.



The Club will provide further updates as and when we have them.#itfc pic.twitter.com/dUf1yCTQ6Z — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) January 7, 2024 “I’m having to play against senior players, which has been important. I think for a long time, I didn’t realise how different academy football was to senior football and, even at tier three level, I have faced new challenges each week, playing against bigger and faster opponents than me. “However, it’s just about adapting to the situation and I think you can only do that with the exposure of senior football.” Asked what she wants from the rest of the season, she added: “I think the most ideal scenario would to be help Ipswich get promoted. Since I have joined the club, I had a real bond with the players and staff there, so getting promoted would be great. “As a personal target, it would be just to keep scoring goals and keep developing and then come back to Spurs as a senior player after leaving in the summer as an academy player.”

