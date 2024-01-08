Town Legend Mowbray New Birmingham Boss

Monday, 8th Jan 2024 12:34 Former Town captain and coach Tony Mowbray has been appointed the new manager of Birmingham City, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, with fellow Blues legend Mark Venus once again joining him as his assistant. Mowbray, 60, and Venus were sacked by Sunderland just over a month ago after 16 months on Wearside. They take over following Wayne Rooney’s sacking, the ex-England captain having been dismissed last week after only 15 games in charge. Birmingham co-owner and chairman of the board Tom Wagner told his club’s official website: “Tony was the standout candidate in our search for a new manager. His knowledge of and passion for the game shone through. He shares our ambition and will bring stability at an important time for our great club. “We received extremely positive feedback from everyone we spoke to about Tony. I am looking forward to seeing him working with the team and he will get the support needed to bring success to the club.” Chief executive officer Garry Cook added: “We are delighted to welcome Tony Mowbray to Birmingham City. Tony is a widely respected figure in the game and brings a wealth of Championship experience. He knows what it takes to be successful at this level. “Tony has rightfully earned a reputation as a manager who delivers results, likes to play attractive football, and gives young players a chance. He is the right leader at the right time for our club and I know that our supporters will be right behind him and the team.” Mowbray said: “I am excited to be joining Birmingham City at this time. I can’t wait to get back on the training pitch and start working with this talented group of players. “My focus is on building their confidence, delivering results and giving Blues fans a team they can be excited by and proud of. “I know from personal experience how passionate Bluenoses are, home and away, and I’m looking forward to having their full support for the team starting on Saturday at home to Swansea City. “Tom Wagner and Garry Cook have outlined the ambition for the club. I can’t wait to get started and play my role in helping to make it a reality.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Len_Brennan added 12:40 - Jan 8

Good appointment for them; he might help to reassure Fulham re: keeping Stansfield there for the rest of the season. 0

