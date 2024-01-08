New Date For Rotherham Set

Monday, 8th Jan 2024 15:06 Town’s home game against Championship table-proppers Rotherham United has been rearranged for Tuesday 20th February with a 7.45pm kick-off. The match was due to be played on Saturday 27th January but was postponed after the Blues reached round four of the FA Cup with ties set to be played over that weekend. In November, the sides drew 2-2 at the New York Stadium, a game which had also been rearranged having been postponed when it was initially set to be played after the Rover Don broke its banks.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments