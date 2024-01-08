Edwards to Undergo Rehab at Oxford

Monday, 8th Jan 2024 18:22 Blues winger Kyle Edwards will undergo his rehabilitation from his hamstring injury at Oxford, despite his loan with the League One side having been cut short, hinting that the 25-year-old may join the U’s in the summer. Earlier this afternoon, the clubs announced that Edwards’s loan spell, which was due to run to the end of the season, had been cut short due to a hamstring, the former West Brom man having been out of action since the end of November. Prior to that, Edwards had made four starts and two sub appearances, scoring twice. However, new Oxford head coach Des Buckingham says Edwards, whose Town contract is up at the end of the season, will remainat the Kassam Stadium to undergo his rehab. “Kyle wasn’t expected to return until the start of April, with the new information we have on him,” Buckingham told the Oxford Mail. “He will continue his rehab here at Oxford, and we’ll make sure we can work with him, to get him back where he was, and where he needs to be. “He’s got a settled life down here now, Ipswich are happy with it, and he’s happy with the rehab team we have here, so it makes sense for him while he’s got his life moved here, for us to get him back where he wanted to. “Ipswich were happy for that to happen, and so was he, and we’ll accommodate that because he got injured while he was here and we at least owe him that.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 18:49 - Jan 8

Funny old game isn't it?! 0

