Supporters Club Patron Davey Dies
Monday, 8th Jan 2024 18:59
Long-serving Supporters Club committee member and patron Irene Davey has died, aged 89.
Davey, pictured above presenting manager Kieran McKenna with an award in 2022, attended her first Town match in 1945 and chaired the Ipswich Branch for four decades.
A regular in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, she played a key role in organising events over many years, among them the annual Player Awards Evening.
The Supporters Club paid tribute: “The Official ITFC Supporters Club is deeply saddened by the passing of our patron and friend Irene Davey.
“Irene was also chair of the Ipswich supporters branch for 40 years and also years ago had been a coach steward on away games.
“Irene worked at Shanks in Queensway before her retirement. Irene has been going to Portman Road for about 80 years and went to her first game with her dad, who had to bring a milk crate for Irene to stand on to see.
“She had so many footballing memories, but we know one of her favourite memories was meeting her favourite player Mick Mills for the first time.
“Irene enjoyed helping the Supporters Club at the open day in August and enjoyed attending all the home games.
“We thank Irene for her dedication, hard work and long service to the Supporters Club, Ipswich Branch and her support of Ipswich Town Football Club. An incredible lady who will be sadly missed.
“On behalf of all the Supporters club committee we would like to send our condolences to Irene’s family and friends.”
Photos: Matchday Images/Contributed
