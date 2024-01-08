Town at Home to Maidstone in FA Cup

Monday, 8th Jan 2024 19:58 Town have drawn National League South Maidstone United at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Maidstone, the lowest-ranked side still in the tournament, pulled off the shock of the third round, beating League One Stevenage 1-0 at home. The Blues have never previously met the Kent side in a competitive fixture. Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy was among those watching the match, supporting his former Wolves player George Elokobi, who is manager of the Stones. Maidstone, currently fifth in National League South, the sixth tier, are the third non-league side Town have been paired with in the last two seasons having visited Bracknell and hosted Buxton in 2022/23. Ties will be played over the weekend of January 27th, the Blues' Championship game at home to Rotherham United having been moved to Tuesday 20th February.

Photo: Action Images



Europablue added 20:00 - Jan 8

Great opportunity to get into the firth round! 11

Europablue added 20:01 - Jan 8

Maybe even the fifth round. We will have everyone against us though. Hopefully Norwich get a spanking at Anfield! 8

shortmarine1969 added 20:01 - Jan 8

Happy with that , either a big team...or a team that means our altered squad can progress to round five and we got the latter,so a bit more money in and minutes for fringe players in a game we should win with them. 9

Broadbent23 added 20:01 - Jan 8

TV match definitely. Good draw. COYB. 9

Marinersnose added 20:01 - Jan 8

Love that draw. An excellent opportunity for the club to progress further. It won’t be easy but we’re at home. 9

petieboy2011 added 20:01 - Jan 8

I wouldnt be surprised if its selected for TV 5

Bradleyblue89 added 20:01 - Jan 8

Two rounds in a row we were drawn against the lowest ranked side in the competition. It was Ramsgate/Wimbledon now its Maidstone. 6

IpswichT62OldBoy added 20:01 - Jan 8

As predicted on Radio Suffolk by both Brenner and Mick Mills 5

Gforce added 20:02 - Jan 8

Fantastic draw,who knows we could have a long cup run,if a few of the big clubs knock each other out.

Only 3 games from Wembley after this one ! 7

BlueWax added 20:04 - Jan 8

Great chance for us but trust me, this will not be picked for tv. Mainly as per usual all prem ties....dull! 3

Skip73 added 20:04 - Jan 8

It wont be on TV. The TV companies only care about the top 6 in the Prem 4

ford6600 added 20:05 - Jan 8

Perfect draw, second string, 5 or 6 goals....nice. 2

herfie added 20:05 - Jan 8

The ‘Romance’ of the cup is alive and well!



Nailed on TV match, too. 3

Westy added 20:06 - Jan 8

Great opportunity to progress and a good day out for Maidstone. As with Lincoln a few years ago, would not ge surprised if they fill the whole Portman Stand if given the tickets to do so. 5

Skip73 added 20:06 - Jan 8

... and ManUre & Chelsea 0

Gforce added 20:06 - Jan 8

Or even 2 games,if the semi's are still held at Wembley. 1

afcfee added 20:07 - Jan 8

I joked we'd get these we honestly have unreal luck in these draws not had a big team in forever 1

RRanger added 20:07 - Jan 8

I'd hope that it would be a great thing for the public relations of the club if we announce early that we'd give Aall the gate money to Maidstone and pegged the price of tickets to ensure as big a crowd as possible.

1

Northstandveteran added 20:08 - Jan 8

What could possibly go wrong?! 3

cressi added 20:08 - Jan 8

People saying it won't be easy Jesus don't win this need to hang ur boots up 0

VanDusen added 20:09 - Jan 8

Super tie. Should be a great atmos like it was when Lincoln came with 5000, only this time surely we have a team that can put the game to bed. 5

BlueandTruesince82 added 20:10 - Jan 8

Good draw that, really good opportunity to progress 1

VanDusen added 20:12 - Jan 8

My bet is this will be the Friday night match for TV. There's enough interest in Maidstone as the lowest ranked side, but not for prime Sat or Mon viewing I'd think? 0

cressi added 20:13 - Jan 8

Well if a Fri sounds harsh but I wouldn't bother to much of that shi*e 0

dirtydingusmagee added 20:16 - Jan 8

i jokingly predicted this down pub. Still need to take it seriously , big egg on face match , Dont want to think its a breeze ,and blow it . COYB . 1

