U21s Host QPR

Tuesday, 9th Jan 2024 09:51

Town’s U21s are in action for the first time during 2024 when they take on QPR at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the West Londoners top, eight points ahead of them.

When the teams met at Loftus Road in October, the match ended in a 1-1 draw with Leon Ayinde (pictured) on target for the side coached by John McGreal and David Wright.

Today’s game is the U21s’ first since December 8th, their final fixture of 2023 against Bristol City at Playford Road having been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.





Photo: Matchday Images