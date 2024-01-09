Final Warm-Up Match For Baggott's Indonesia

Tuesday, 9th Jan 2024 11:19

Elkan Baggott’s Indonesia play their final warm-up match before the AFC Asian Cup against Iran in Al Rayyan, Qatar this evening (KO 5.30pm).

Having been at a training camp in Türkiye since the end of last month, where they were beaten 4-0 and 2-1 in friendlies by Libya, the Indonesians have now travelled to Qatar where the finals are being held.

The 29-man party for the training camp will be reduced by three before Indonesia face Vietnam, Iraq and Japan in Group D, the AFC having increased the size of squads to 26 from 23 with Baggott all but certain to make the cut.

The Indonesians face Iraq in their first game, also in Al Rayyan, on Monday 15th January.

Baggott, 20, has now taken his Indonesia full caps tally to 20 and has scored two international goals.





Photo: Matchday Images