U21s Denied Victory in Final Moments

Tuesday, 9th Jan 2024 16:32 Town’s U21s side came within minutes of defeating league leaders QPR at Bent Lane on Tuesday afternoon but they had to settle for a point after an entertaining 3-3 draw. A brace from Matty Roberts, either side of an Arkell Jude-Boyd goal, was added to by Rio Morgan (pictured) but the visitors pulled one back with two minutes remaining and then equalised in the third minute of stoppage time. John McGreal and David Wright fielded Cieran Slicker in goal with Jesse Nwabueze making his first appearance of the season following a lengthy injury lay-off having undergone surgery in May. The Londoners included Casey Shann, who spent time on trial with the Blues over the summer and featured in pre-season games at Bury Town and Newry City. After a rather cagey opening, Town took the lead on 18 when Roberts ran onto a fine through ball from Leon Ayinde, and confidently slotted past advancing keeper Conor Clark. The R’s responded well and Slicker was forced into a good save at his near post to deny Steven Bala minutes later, before Clark got down well at the other end to keep Tommy Taylor’s left-foot shot out. However, the scores were levelled on 32 when Jude-Boyd exploited Town’s high line and beat the offside trap, before bursting forward and firing into the net. Just moments after conceding, the Blues conceded possession cheaply in midfield and Bala broke, with Slicker again called into action to push his near-post effort wide. The game was free-flowing and the next chance fell to the young Blues when Nwabueze released Ayinde, but he saw his near-post shot well blocked by Clark. Shortly after the half-time break, sub Morgan – who replaced Nwabueze in what looked to be a pre-planned change – fired a shot across goal but wide of the far post. Both sides had seemingly tightened things up at the interval with chances at a premium, up until Town took the lead on 66 when Roberts stepped inside and curled a right-foot shot into the far corner and beyond the reach of Clark. Ten minutes later, the Blues added a third. Sub Gerrard Buabo, who has impressed during a couple of cameo appearances with the first-team lately, ran down the left and cut the ball back to Morgan, who slotted the ball into the net first time. Some more substitutions and yellow cards somewhat disrupted the flow of the game, but QPR halved the deficit on 88 when Nathan Jeche turned the ball in from close range after Rafferty Pedder had got forward on the visitors’ left. However, in a somewhat cruel twist after a good performance from Town, the West Londoners snatched a point in the dying moments when Jeche again finished from inside the six-yard box after a looping cross from the right side from Jude-Boyd had evaded Slicker. There was still time for Buabo to curl an effort just wide of the target but the referee’s final whistle sounded shortly after, and McGreal and Wright will be disappointed that having got themselves into such a strong position, their side couldn’t quite hold on for a win in their first game of 2024. Roberts took both his goals well and caused various problems for the R’s backline, as did Ayinde, while Slicker made some good saves and looked comfortable playing out from the back. U21s: Slicker, Agbaje, H Barbrook, Mazionis, Ayoola, Turner (Towler 61), Nwabueze (Morgan 46), Taylor, Boatswain (Buabo 73), Roberts, Ayinde. Unused: Jambang, Williamson.

Photo: Matchday Images



