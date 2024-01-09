Tractor Girls Defender Wearing Set For Spell on Sidelines

Tuesday, 9th Jan 2024 18:19

Ipswich Town Women’s defender Megan Wearing is set for a period on the sidelines having suffered two stress fractures in her back.

Scotland U19 international skipper Wearing has missed the last two matches but is not expected to require surgery.

The 18-year-old, last season’s Player of the Year, is now undergoing rehabilitation and Town are hoping she’ll be back in training in the coming weeks.





Photo: Ross Halls