Baggott's Indonesia Beaten in Final Warm-Up Match

Tuesday, 9th Jan 2024 19:23

Elkan Baggott’s Indonesia were beaten 5-0 by Iran in their final warm-up game prior to the AFC Asian Cup behind closed doors at the Al Rayyan training ground in Qatar this afternoon.

The 21-year-old was in the starting line-up for the Indonesians, who were 3-0 down at half-time.

Manager Shin Tae-yong is set to announce his final 26-man squad on Wednesday with three players from the training camp set to miss out.

Baggott, who has won 20 full caps, scoring two goals, is almost certain to be in the final party.

Indonesia face Vietnam, Iraq and Japan in Group D, with the Iraqis their opponents in their first game, also in Al Rayyan but at the stadium, on Monday 15th January.





Photo: Matchday Images