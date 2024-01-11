Edwards Leaves Town By Mutual Consent
Thursday, 11th Jan 2024 13:35
Winger Kyle Edwards has left the club following the mutual termination of his contract, which was due to run until the summer.
The news comes as little surprise after Oxford, where he had been on loan, revealed on Monday that he would be spending the second half of the season recuperating from his hamstring injury with them, despite his spell having been cut short.
Edwards, who seems likely to join the U’s as soon as he is over the injury which is set to keep him out until April, joined Town on a free transfer after leaving West Brom in the summer of 2021.
The former England U16, U17 and U20 international went on to make 23 starts and 40 sub appearances, scoring three goals, and was a member of the squad which won promotion from League One last season.
Photo: Matchday Images
