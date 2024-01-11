Edwards Leaves Town By Mutual Consent

Thursday, 11th Jan 2024 13:35 Winger Kyle Edwards has left the club following the mutual termination of his contract, which was due to run until the summer. The news comes as little surprise after Oxford, where he had been on loan, revealed on Monday that he would be spending the second half of the season recuperating from his hamstring injury with them, despite his spell having been cut short. Edwards, who seems likely to join the U’s as soon as he is over the injury which is set to keep him out until April, joined Town on a free transfer after leaving West Brom in the summer of 2021. The former England U16, U17 and U20 international went on to make 23 starts and 40 sub appearances, scoring three goals, and was a member of the squad which won promotion from League One last season.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Help added 13:38 - Jan 11

Farewell Kyle, good luck and best wishes for the future 6

Kentish_Tractor added 13:42 - Jan 11

Probably the best move for both parties.



With his injury it saves us the wages and even when fit he's unlikely to get game time here.



One of the best dribblers we've had in recent times and capable of magic moments, but unfortunately a real lack of end product which unfortunately is what wins matches. I think League One is about right for him.



Best of luck to him wherever he ends up (presumably Oxford in the summer). Always did his best and cost nothing so was worth signing at the time. Thank you Kyle for your efforts in the promotion season - certainly played a part. 5

dangerous30 added 13:44 - Jan 11

I thought he served us well and wish him all the best for the future. 2

exeterblue10 added 13:44 - Jan 11

All the best to him - some real moments of magic as a player and an infectious smile. Top fella. 3

Europablue added 13:46 - Jan 11

I don't know how mutual consent works. Presumably, we haven't paid off his whole contract, so I expect we saved some money. On the other hand we have lost a potential fee. It does feel like a lot of the players we buy leave on a free, and that reflects badly on the club except we brought him in on a free, so I imagine that it was a calculated risk. 0

Monkey_Blue added 13:48 - Jan 11

Disappointed it’s not worked for him here. Personally felt he was a difference maker from the bench and would have been a worthwhile part of the squad. Wish him all the best. 1

tempzzzz added 13:49 - Jan 11

Seemed like a really lovely bloke to have around the team. Hope it works out for him, just gutted we never got "promotion ting part 2" lol 1

Pencilpete added 13:54 - Jan 11

Its a real shame cos there is a player in there somewhere he just wasn't consistent enough. Other than his 2 goals against Cambidge i think my favorite Kyle Edwards moment was him skinning his man and putting the cross in for Burns to head in the winner against Portsmouth after they thought their 2nd dodgy penalty of the day had nicked them a point



wish him well 0

Theipswich added 13:54 - Jan 11

I rated him highly and hoped he would remain.... 1

Suffolkboy added 13:55 - Jan 11

No real sirorise that a termination has been agreed ; he’s shown considerable talent but sadly hasn’t believed enough in determined education , and to progressively improve his all round contribution .

In life, and in sport, you meet ‘gifted’ individuals who are simply unable to take on board the additional responsibilities of squad and team ethics and physical contribution .

KE ‘s history points to a ‘ lazy ‘ or ‘unfocused’ approach , where he is not self driven to improvement but appears content with getting whatever is available professionally without showing determination.

Quite a character who , in school report terms ,‘could do better ‘ !

Shame,but best of luck .,

COYB 0

BlueySwede added 13:57 - Jan 11

In his best moments an edge of your seat type of player, pacy and could make things happen. Really liked him here, just wished there was more of an end product sometimes. Best of luck! 0

blues1 added 14:03 - Jan 11

Europablue. We havent missed out on a potential fee tho. As he'd have been out of contract at the end of the season anyway. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 14:06 - Jan 11

good luck to him, hope he gets fit again soon and finds a regular place where ever resumes his career . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments