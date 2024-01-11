Edwards: Thanks For Making Ipswich a Home

Thursday, 11th Jan 2024 16:51 Kyle Edwards has thanked everyone associated with the Blues for making Ipswich a home, the winger’s contract having been terminated by mutual consent earlier today. The 25-year-old made 23 starts and 40 sub appearances, scoring three goals, and was a member of the squad which won promotion from League One last season. “My time at Ipswich has come to an end and just wanted to thank everyone involved with the club for making Ipswich a home,” he wrote on social media. “Thank you to the staff, players and the fans for the continued support for the past few years. Wish Ipswich all the best in the future.” Edwards’s loan spell at Oxford was cut short on Monday due to a hamstring injury which is set to sideline him until April, but the U’s subsequently revealed he would be completing his rehab with them. It seems likely the former West Brom man with join them on a permanent basis once fit. My time at Ipswich has come to an end and just wanted to thank everyone involved with the club for making Ipswich a home. Thank you to the Staff, Players and the Fans for the continued support for the past few years. Wish Ipswich all the best in the future 🚜💙 pic.twitter.com/8YBRhjSCAA — edwardo (@therealedwardo) January 11, 2024



Photo: Matchday Images



north_stand77 added 16:54 - Jan 11

Good luck Kyle, sorry to see you go. Enjoyed your mazy runs and celebration dance! 0

Help added 17:04 - Jan 11

loved having you here, wish you all the best 0

