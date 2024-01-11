Maidstone Cup Tie Live on BBC One

Thursday, 11th Jan 2024 18:37

Town’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against National League South Maidstone United at Portman Road will be played on Saturday 27th January at 12.30pm and will be shown live on BBC One.

Maidstone, the lowest-ranked side still in the tournament, pulled off the shock of the third round, beating League One Stevenage 1-0 at home.

In addition to BBC One, the game will also be shown on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

The Blues have never previously met the Kent side in a competitive fixture.

The Maidstone squad includes former Town academy defender George Fowler, who is from Debenham, while another defender Reiss Greenidge, who had a trial with the Blues in 2015, when a West Brom player featuring for the U21s on a number of occasions.





