Bryant Rejoins Tractor Girls

Thursday, 11th Jan 2024 21:45

Forward Issy Bryant has rejoined Ipswich Town Women on an 18-month contract following a spell in the US.

Bryant, 19, was with Town between 2020 and 2022 during which time she made four senior appearances - most notably netting a spot-kick in the penalty shootout in the FA Cup last 16 victory over Southampton - before her move across the Atlantic to the University of North Carolina Wilmington, signing a four-year scholarship.

She made 25 appearances and scored four times for their Seahawks side but has decided to return to the UK.

Bryant, Town’s new number 12 shirt, is set to go into the squad for Sunday’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Charlton at the AGL Arena.









ITFC