Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 24 - Marcus Stewart

Thursday, 11th Jan 2024 22:00

This week’s edition of Life’s a Pitch TV with star guest Marcus Stewart is now available on YouTube.

The Blues legend talks about living with MND, his fundraising for the Darby Rimmer Foundation, including the upcoming March of the Day, as well as his time at Town, his favourite goals, gloves and fridge magnets.

Stewart also gives his thoughts on Town’s search for a new striker - and target Jay Stansfield - Saturday’s game against another of his former clubs, Sunderland, and his early days with Bristol Rovers during which time he faced legend-in-residence Russell Osman in a West Country derby.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by Osman, fellow legend-in-residence Terry Butcher and TWTD's Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show will also be available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

