U18s Host Cardiff

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 09:38

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Cardiff City at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 10.30am).

The young Blues, now with new coach Olly Lee in charge, are currently eighth in the division with the Bluebirds third.

Town will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 4-2 defeat at Swansea City.





Photo: Matchday Images