Burns Nominated For Goal of the Month
Friday, 12th Jan 2024 10:15
Wes Burns’s goal against Coventry City has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December.
Wales international Burns cut in from the right and curled a brilliant trivela into the top corner of the net following a lengthy passing move from the back involving most of his teammates.
The 29-year-old is up against Watford’s Wesley Hoedt, for his strike against Hull City, James Justin of Leicester, who netted against Cardiff City, and Rotherham’s Sam Clucas for his goal against Sunderland.
Fans can vote for their favourite now via this link. Voting closes at 5pm on Monday with the winner announced next Friday.
Photo: Matchday Images
