Burns Nominated For Goal of the Month

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 10:15 Wes Burns’s goal against Coventry City has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for December. Wales international Burns cut in from the right and curled a brilliant trivela into the top corner of the net following a lengthy passing move from the back involving most of his teammates. The 29-year-old is up against Watford’s Wesley Hoedt, for his strike against Hull City, James Justin of Leicester, who netted against Cardiff City, and Rotherham’s Sam Clucas for his goal against Sunderland. Fans can vote for their favourite now via this link. Voting closes at 5pm on Monday with the winner announced next Friday.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



hoppy added 10:21 - Jan 12

They could've included the pass from Davis in that clip (I understand they wouldn't show the whole move from Hladky to start with), but the pass out to Burns was a key part, along with Clarke running outside. 0

Yppswyche added 10:33 - Jan 12

Aww, very sweet for the other lads that they’re pretending this is a competition 0

IvorFeeling added 10:36 - Jan 12

The sky clip is crap and doesn't put the goal into context at all. It's like showing the last 5 seconds of the Carlos Alberto goal and whilst I am not saying it's at that level, the clip has undersold the move that came prior top it, which is a differentiator to the other candidates. 0

Bert added 10:41 - Jan 12

I agree context is everything. A proper team goal executed with technical skill which is missing from some of the contenders. 0

Mathie3Petta2 added 11:03 - Jan 12

I’ve of course voted for Wes - but that’s a great goal by Wesley Hoedt too 0

Dutchman1 added 11:27 - Jan 12

Not a contest. Burns goal ahead by margin. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments