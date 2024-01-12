Tractor Girls Recall Keeper Meollo

Ipswich Town Women have recalled keeper Nina Meollo from her loan spell at Cambridge City.

Loanee Poppy Soper, who has been the Blues’ regular starter between the sticks, is ineligible against her parent club, Barclays Women’s Championship Charlton, who visit the AGL Arena in the Women’s FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Meollo made 13 appearances while with the Lilywhites and picked up 10 Player of the Match awards.

The 19-year-old’s form during the spell, which was aimed at giving her first-team experience, led to an a call-up to the Philippines squad for a training camp in LA in November.









