McKenna Tight-Lipped on Gallagher Link

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 14:52 Town boss Kieran McKenna has flat-batted reports that the Blues have had two offers rebuffed for Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher. Earlier this afternoon, PA reported that Town had had bids of £1 million and £1.5 million rebuffed for the 28-year-old. TWTD understands that the former Southampton man is among those on the Blues’ list of potential January recruits as they look to add strikers to their squad. Quizzed on the claims regarding Gallagher, McKenna said: “I think it’s clear by now, we’re not ever going to speculate on any player, let alone a player who is contracted with another club. “We have targets in the positions that we’re trying to acquire this January and those targets really are for us.” Crediton-born Gallagher started his career with the Saints, having joined their youth system from Plymouth, and won U19 caps with both Scotland and England as well as U20s caps with the Three Lions. He spent time on loan with the MK Dons, Blackburn and Birmingham before joining the Lancastrians on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019. The 6ft 4in tall frontman is contracted to Rovers until the summer but with the Ewood Park club having an option for a further season. Gallagher hasn't played since September due to a hamstring injury but is expected to be fit later this month. Prior to that, he had netted two goals in three starts and three sub appearances.

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Vancouver_Blue added 14:59 - Jan 12

Would prefer Smodicks but Gallagher is a handful 0

blues1 added 15:04 - Jan 12

Vancouverblue. As many have pointed out elsewhere, sczmodic is an attacking midfielder, not a cf. While hes a good player, we arent looking for another player for that position. 1

Len_Brennan added 15:08 - Jan 12

I can see why we are in for him given the position we are recruiting for; good player, loads of experience, he's got height & presence, and he knows where the goal is. Good option if he is over his injuries.

Mileta is a very interesting shout & not one I had considered, given that he has only just joined Watford. Could become a great player & fits the mould of what our recruitment policy has been.

What the hell, spent the £3 - £4m & buy them both.

I also think we need to seal a deal for the Wolves RB, Lembikisa; don't think Williams is coming back. 2

Help added 15:08 - Jan 12

Liam it is then 1

keighleyblue added 15:13 - Jan 12

"TWTD understands...."



it's nailed on. 1

MVBlue added 15:20 - Jan 12

Lol I just added Sam Gallagher to my FC 24 Ipswich transfer list. Lets do this. 0

Portman51 added 15:43 - Jan 12

Interesting, but a "flat-batted" response would have been, "hell yes, we're havin' him!". KM's quite correct response was to "straight-bat" the question! 1

GTRKing added 15:52 - Jan 12

Good Middle/Lower Half championship striker

Great League one Striker



we need better quality E.G PL/Top half Championship striker but that's most likely out of our budget so gonna do the best we can, -1

MickMillsTash added 16:05 - Jan 12

Saw him in Blackburns 8-0 annihilation of Harrogate earlier this year. Against 2 very poor centre backs he's definitely a handful, seemed quick for a big man, strong, good hold up play and touch. No idea what he is like against better opposition but left the match worried about how good Blackburn must be if he was playing for the reserves. 0

Bazza8564 added 16:11 - Jan 12

Im with KeighleyBlue, Phil doesnt tend to report on stuff without substance, nor does he put things in jeopardy. Fingeres crossed 0

Linkboy13 added 16:11 - Jan 12

Sam Szmodic's is not an out and out target man he tends to play more of a number ten. As for Gallagher he's coming back from injury so it could be another month before he's match fit. Let's hope we've learned our lesson when it comes to signing players that have been injured Camara comes to mind and he's given a through fitness examination.

0

