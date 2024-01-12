Davis and Clarke Training, Williams Back at United For Assessment, Donacien Still Sidelined

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 15:08 Leif Davis and Harry Clarke both trained today with decisions to be made ahead of Saturday’s game against Sunderland, but loanee Brandon Williams is back at parent club Manchester United being assess and Janoi Donacien remains unavailable. Davis has missed the last two matches with a calf injury, while Clarke has an ongoing achilles problem. “Leif and Harry Clarke were both on the grass today, that’s a positive,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “We’ll have to make decisions towards Saturday really, seeing how they respond, whether they’re available for minutes or not. “But both of them are doing much better and both of them were out there today.” Williams missed last week’s FA Cup win at AFC Wimbledon as he was unwell having been in and out of the side due to illness and injury for a number of weeks. “Brandon’s in Manchester at the moment, he’s gone back to Manchester United,” McKenna continued. “He’s had a period of injuries originally and then more recently illness, so he’s spent this week back there getting assessed by their medical team and won’t be with us for tomorrow. “After that, it will have to be a conversation and hopefully he’s fit and available and can come back and we can get back to the Brandon Williams that we had through October and November. “He’s spent this week with their medical team getting assessed and we’ll have to see how that returns. “He’s had various things, he’s had a couple of different little contact knocks, he had a soft tissue issue and he’s had some illness as well, so he’s getting assessed by their medical team.” Asked whether he is hoping the loan can continue, McKenna said: “That would be our desire. I think we saw little bits of what he can offer towards his best in the autumn time, but we haven’t had that for a period of time now. “We’ll have to make the judgement call alongside his parent club as well, what’s going to be the best for the second half of the year.” Janoi Donacien aggravated his groin injury in the Carabao Cup match against Fulham in November and hasn’t featured since. “He’s not training, he’s been a big loss to the group,” McKenna said. “On the pitch, he’s got really good attributes for us and around the group as well. “He’s got an ongoing groin issue, he’s currently in the middle of another bout of injections which will hopefully help it. I think he’s got the last of those next week, then there’ll be another attempt to return to training after that.” The Blues will be without skipper Sam Morsy for this weekend’s match and the trip to Leicester due to suspension.



Photo: Matchday Images



Radlett_blue added 15:17 - Jan 12

I don't think we will see Williams in a Town shirt again. This leaves us short at RB as sounds like Janoi has one of those irritating groin issues that never gets resolved, while Harry Clarke seems to have a long term issue with his achilles. 0

Ipswich1977 added 15:55 - Jan 12

Very sad to read this about Williams.



Such a talented player and I too can't see him playing for us again. The fact he has returned for assesmrnt at United speaks volumes. I think it is more than an injury.



You hear thing's and never know if any of it is true but it does leave us short in that postion. Still think it's a shame Greg Leigh ever left.



I know he too is currently injured but he was good for us.



0

