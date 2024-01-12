McKenna: Edwards Goes With Our Best Wishes

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 16:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna has paid tribute to winger Kyle Edwards, whose contract was terminated by mutual consent yesterday. The 25-year-old’s loan at Oxford United was ended early on Monday due to a hamstring injury, which is set to sideline him until April. However, it was then revealed the former West Brom man would have his rehab at Oxford, prior to the announcement of his departure from Town. It seems likely he will join the U’s once he is fit. “A great character, a really talented player and had a good part of the successful season last year,” McKenna said. “So, it was good to see him getting some games this year. “Of course, everyone was disappointed with his injury, but I think the agreement that was reached with himself and the club now gives Kyle a free run once he recovers from his injury to find matches where he thinks is best for his career and, of course, for the club that helps their position as well. “He goes with our best wishes, and he will always be welcome to come back and see us.”



Photo: Matchday Images



GTRKing added 16:41 - Jan 12

Great League one player



so wish him all the best and hope he finds a good league one team to play regularly each week



All the best Kyle 0

