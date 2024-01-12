McKenna: Maidstone Have Done Fantastically Well

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 16:46 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says National League South Maidstone have done fantastically well to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup and is looking forward to their visit to Portman Road. The Stones beat League One Stevenage 1-0 in the third round before being paired with the Blues in Monday’s draw. “It’s a good tie,” McKenna said. “It’s an exciting FA Cup tie, first of all. Of course, Maidstone have done fantastically well to reach this position as the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and I watched the game against Stevenage and great scenes of celebration after. “We come into the scenario as the team who are there to be shot at, the favourites to win the tie and the team with the pressure on to go and win and go through the next round. So it's a good FA Cup tie, it's a good draw for us, it's nice to have a home game. “It’s a chance to go to the fifth round, which would be fantastic and the first time in too long that the club have been there. “But also, we will be very aware that it's the FA Cup and it’s a cup of upsets, and we will certainly respect the opponent as they have deserved and as we will be required to make sure that we perform well and hopefully go through.” Town, who beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 at Plough Lane last Saturday in round three, most recently reached the fifth round of the competition back in 2007. The Maidstone squad includes former Town academy defender George Fowler, who is from Debenham, while another defender Reiss Greenidge had a trial with the Blues in 2015 when a West Brom player featuring for the U21s on a number of occasions.

Photo: Action Images



