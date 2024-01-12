Hutchinson: It's Gone Really Well But I Could Add More Goals and Assists

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 19:15 Town loanee Omari Hutchinson is certain he is benefiting from his season-long stay at Portman Road but still believes he has more to offer before he returns to parent club Chelsea at the end of the current campaign. Asked how pleased he was with the way the move has worked out, 20-year-old Hutchinson said: “Coming into my first professional environment, I didn’t really know what to expect, but since I’ve been here, I think it has gone really well. “The players have introduced me like one of theirs, so I think I’ve been doing really well on and off the pitch. “I think I could add a lot more goals and assists to my game. I’ve created a lot chances, which is what I’ve been trying to work on in training, and when I’m on the bench I’ve been trying to make an impact as often as I can. When I’ve been starting, I have been doing my best to stay in the team.” The Redhill-born forward has played in 24 of the Blues’ 26 Championship fixtures this term, starting on seven occasions, coming off the bench in a further 17 and scoring twice. He has played the full 90 minutes three times – in away games at Huddersfield, Birmingham and Watford – and clocked up a total of 29 appearances in all competitions, while also scoring in the 3-2 Carabao Cup win over top-flight Wolves. Substitutes have contributed a great deal towards Town’s success and Hutchinson illustrated the point perfectly in the 2-0 win at Middlesbrough. Sent on by boss Kieran McKenna to replace Nathan Broadhead in the 62nd minute, he wasted no time in making his presence felt to find the net just five minutes later with his side’s second goal “I think it’s important for all subs to be dialled in and know their roles and their jobs,” said the youngster “Injuries can happen and when you come on you’ve got to impact the game, and that’s what the manager has been really big on.” Asked about his relationship with McKenna, he added: “It’s really good. We always look back on my games, seeing what I can work on and seeing what I’m good at. We have a good relationship, not just about football but also other stuff as well, so it’s good.” What is his preferred position, the one he feels suits him best? He said: “I’ve been playing left 10, right 10, right-wing. They kind of vary; sometimes I prefer right-wing and sometimes I like being in the pocket. Right now, I’d probably say right-wing, but all my goals have come from left 10.” Hutchinson revealed his goal celebration, which comprises several acrobatic backflips, goes back a long way. He explained: “I started learning how to backflip when I was at a young age, about 10, and I’ve always done it during big games in my academy seasons, so I would normally do it against Tottenham or Chelsea when I was at Arsenal, and I just thought maybe I would introduce it here. It’s never gone wrong, touch wood.” Asked about Town’s performance levels for much of the season so far and whether it had come as a surprise, the twice-capped Jamaican international, who has also represented England at U17 and U19 levels, added: “To be honest, I came here after I spoke to the manager and all the players who had previously been here that I know. “It’s got really nothing to do with getting promoted; it’s just more about me gaining experience, getting the playing time in and training with these elite players. “My focus wasn’t really on promotion or anything like that. It was just about coming here and going from a boy to a man, and that was it really. I’ve no thoughts on next season yet. “I think it’s more about one game at a time. I have to focus on this season rather than the future because you never know what’s going to happen.”

