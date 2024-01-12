Tractor Girls Sign Spurs Duo

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 19:45

Ipswich Town Women have signed 17-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfield duo Milly Boughton and Elkie Bowyer on dual registration terms for the remainder of the season.

Boughton, who will wear shirt number 14, is an Australia U20 international, who joined Spurs from West Ham not long after moving to the UK, and is the youngest Australian to play at senior level for a Women's Super League club.

Bowyer, who has been handed number 16, has been a regular for Tottenham’s WSL Academy side, playing alongside Lenna Gunning-Williams, who has been on loan with the Blues since the start of the season.

She has trained regularly with the first-team squad and has joined Town to gain senior experience.

The duo go into the squad for Sunday’s Adobe Women's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Barclays Women’s Championship side Charlton Athletic at the AGL Arena.









Photo: ITFC