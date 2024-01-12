Hutchinson: It's Been Tough But Enjoyable at the Same Time

Friday, 12th Jan 2024 20:20 Blues’ youngster Omari Hutchinson has pinpointed the area of his game in which he most wants to improve in the remaining months of his season-long loan from Chelsea. “All-round really but the only things I’m missing are the goals and the assists,” he replied, after being asked if there was a particular part of his game that he was keen to improve. “I think defensively as well; I’ve become more aware of that and I think I’ve become a lot stronger and faster. I think I’m getting in the right positions when we’re attacking, just missing the goals and the assists. “I came here to gain experience and see how men’s football is because, obviously, I want to be one of the best players in the world. For me, I have to progress first, so I want to do well here and see where the future takes me. “Everyone says the Championship is really tough, especially now because there’s so many big clubs in it this season, so I didn’t really know what to expect because, obviously, I’d never played men’s football. “But from playing in these games, it’s very intense and very demanding, often with three games in a week. It’s been tough but enjoyable at the same time. “The training here is also very intense. The players are top players and everything is done at a high level, 100 miles an hour. You can’t hide and you’ve always got to be on it. I think that’s what is helping me.” Hutchinson has appeared regularly over the season so far and when asked for his standout game he plumped for Town’s 3-2 win over last season’s League One champions, Plymouth Argyle, in late October. “There’s a few, but I liked the Plymouth game – I think I was just missing a goal in that one – because I thought I played really well that day. “But I’ve enjoyed all the games I’ve played in between the start of the season and now. I’ve gained a lot of different types of ways to beat my man, finding lots of little tricks that other players are using that I speak to.” Talking of tricks, Hutchinson recalled the day he impressed the one and only Pele, the Brazilian ace who had been crowned the world number one after his performances in several World Cup tournaments and who passed away at the age of 82 in December 2022 He recalled: “I was at Brentford when there was a tournament going on. He was there and showed his face for about two or three hours. One boy from each club had to do a skill in front of him and I was called up.

“I did my skills and he enjoyed it. It was a great experience for me because my grandmother loved Pele and I was very happy.” Hutchinson has been training with Town new boys Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis, who have also arrived on loan through to the end of the season from Brighton and Blackburn respectively, who have added to the competition for places at Portman Road. He said: “I think it’s good. There’s always going to be competition in all positions. For me, I like competition because it makes me want to work harder and try to prove myself, which is what I need. “They’re great guys and great players, and they’re always helping me as well, even if they’re in my position. “He’s very technical, very good on the football, a good dribbler. I’m just getting to know him myself but he seems like a good guy and I can’t wait to play with him. We share the same attributes and I think we can do well on the pitch together.” The Stamford Bridge loanee also had praise for the fans as Town take on Sunderland at Portman Road tomorrow evening in a game being broadcast live on Sky Sports. “The crowd’s amazing, especially at home,” he said. “It plays a big part and gives us a boost. I’m new to it as well after playing in academy football, where there’s maybe 100 people there, so coming here to play in front of nearly 30,000 is a great experience.” Manager Kieran McKenna has often spoken about trying to get more out of Hutchinson and the player himself agreed there was still room for improvement, especially in the defensive side of his game. He added: “It plays a massive part, you know, when you’re a good attacker and can also defend. “It’s what a manager wants and I think me and Wes [Burns] produce that stuff on and off the ball, so I just need to keep working on it. “When I was younger it was all about attack – stay at the halfway line and when you get the ball just do your magic – but as you get older, you have to become more aware of things like tracking your full-back and helping out your own full-back. It’s important.” While his Chelsea contract is set to expire this summer, his future doesn’t necessarily lie away from west London and he said: “I have my loans manager that I speak to every week for my progress. When it’s about matches, he’ll speak to me on what I can improve on and what I’m doing well, so there’s always communication.” Meanwhile, Hutchinson is looking forward to being involved in the FA Cup fourth round tie at home to non-league Maidstone, the lowest-ranked club still in the competition, on 27th February. He added: “I look forward to all these types of games to show and test my ability. I think it’s going to be a big game for us, especially with it being at home and I’m going to have to go out there and do well, and hopefully I can produce my magic.” With victory over the team from Kent a possible route to a fifth-round clash with one of the Premier League big boys, Hutchinson said: “We obviously had Wolves and Fulham at home in the Carabao Cup and I think it shows how good a team we are when we compete against big Premier League teams. I think coming across those teams is important for us.” Hutchinson has become a firm fans’ favourite with his vast array of tricks, many of them picked up from countless Internet visits in order to study some of the very best in the business. “I used to watch a lot of footballers on YouTube when I was younger,” he said. “I think the main ones were Neymar, Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Eden Hazard, but I watched old players as well. “Now it’s not really about skills; it’s more about, for me, just getting my stats up really. Naturally, when I’m on the wing or when I play 10, I’m going to do my skills and my step-overs and what-not. “But right now, for me, it’s just getting to goal as quick as possible and trying to get my shots off, and getting one of my players to score.” Hutchinson also revealed that his right foot, previously only his second best, is now better than his left, thanks to years of practice in sessions supervised by his father. He explained: “When I was younger, I used to train a lot on my right foot with my dad. I’d go round the box using my right foot and if I made a mistake I’d restart. “Now I’m more comfortable on my right foot than my left for dribbling, which is a little bit weird. It helps me to get out of tight situations and when they double up, I can go left or right.” Finally, he cast his mind back to his full debut for Town, in which he scored the only goal in an increasingly important 1-0 win over promotion rivals Southampton, played at St Mary’s Stadium in September last year. Apart from his goal, he was also manhandled by some of the home players and became a target of the Saints’ boo-boys. He said: “Obviously, it was my first start and I had a little bit of nerves. I spoke to the manager and he said ‘Just go out there and do your thing’. “I’ve been working a lot on my mindset as well. Coming into a men’s environment, you’ve got to be strong and have a big character.” When it was suggested that his team-mates were quick to take him under their wing, Hutchinson smiled and added: “That’s how they are here. It’s like a big family – all the boys will back you and help you out.”

Photo: TWTD



