Burgess and Australia Face India in Asian Cup Opener

Saturday, 13th Jan 2024 09:45 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess is expected to start for Australia when they take on India in their opening AFC Asian Cup group game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar this morning (KO 11.30am). Burgess, 28, has established himself as one of the Socceroos’ regular centre-halves alongside Leicester’s Harry Souttar in recent months and will be winning his fifth cap. Australia, who are in Group B, subsequently face Syria at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Thursday, before completing their group games against Uzbekistan at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah on Tuesday 23rd January. The Socceroos are expected to do well in the competition and if they reach the final the first game Burgess would be available for Town would be the Millwall away match on St Valentine’s Day. Yesterday, the hosts, the current holders of the cup, beat Lebanon 3-0 in Group A in the tournament’s opening fixture. In the UK, the whole tournament is being broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE, via their website or app.

Photo: Reuters



LegendofthePhoenix added 09:55 - Jan 13

best of luck to Cameron, and most importantly, stay injury free. 0

