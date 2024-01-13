Williamson Among Latest Youngsters to Move On Loan

Saturday, 13th Jan 2024 14:47

Young Blues keeper Woody Williamson has joined Isthmian League Premier Division Cheshunt on loan, while Michael Lavin and Paul Moodie have also made loan switches.

Scotland U19 international keeper Williamson is in the Cheshunt side which has travelled to Chatham Town this afternoon.

Elsewhere, U21s right-back Lavin has signed for Leiston for a month, joining Jack Manly at Victory Road.

Midfielder Paul Moodie, who recently ended a spell at Ipswich Wanderers, has moved to Stowmarket Town on loan.





Photo: Matchday Images