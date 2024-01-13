Travis Handed Debut as Blues Host Sunderland

Saturday, 13th Jan 2024 16:44 New loan signing Lewis Travis is handed his Town debut and Leif Davis returns to the XI as the Blues host Sunderland in this evening’s live-on-Sky game. Manager Kieran McKenna has made seven changes from the team which beat AFC Wimbledon 3-1 in the FA Cup last week and three from the side which drew 0-0 at Stoke in the last Championship fixture on New Year’s Day. Vaclav Hladky is in goal with Davis at left-back, Harry Clarke right-back and Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson at the heart of the defence. Travis is joined in midfield by Jack Taylor with skipper Sam Morsy suspended and Massimo Luongo absent from the 20-man squad due to what McKenna described as an innocuous ankle injury picked up in training on Thursday. Conor Chaplin captains in the three with Nathan Broadhead on his left and Wes Burns on the right behind Kayden Jackson. Town’s other January signing, Jeremy Sarmiento, is on the bench. Sunderland make one change from the team which lost 3-0 at home to Newcastle in the FA Cup last week and beat Preston 2-0 on New Year’s Day with Abdoullah Ba replacing Nazariy Rusyn. Town have dropped to third following this afternoon’s fixtures with Southampton having hammered Sheffield Wednesday 4-0. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis, Taylor, Burns, Chaplin (c), Broadhead, Jackson. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Ladapo. Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien (c), Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Ba. Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Matete, Bennette, Aouchiche, Burstow, Rusyn, Hemir. Referee: Sam Allison (Wiltshire).

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Billysherlockblue added 16:52 - Jan 13

We really need a win today for confidence. Really tough one. All around us winning. Coyb 2

JimmyJazz added 16:52 - Jan 13

Christ, going into the game with just a 10 man squad!! -7

ChrisR added 17:11 - Jan 13

10 man team with Jackson up front ! -4

Karlosfandangal added 17:13 - Jan 13

Ten points clear of third now in 3rd. Play offs look to be Towns destiny as can’t see us catching Southampton or Leicester.



Would have settled for flirting with the play offs this season so Town are in an excellent position.



But on the other hand Sheff Wed went 23 games unbeaten when they were top so fingers crossed 0

chepstowblue added 17:17 - Jan 13

I'd quite happily have Walton up front now ! -4

hyperbrit added 17:19 - Jan 13

wouldn't Town and Norwich in the playoffs be a trip? -2

itfckenty added 17:23 - Jan 13

Tough game, but absolutely no reason why we can't win this game. I know we are essentially a striker down, but most of our goals haven't come from our strikers this year so far, so keep positive. Still a long way to go and the championship is never dull, anything can happen. COYB 4

TimmyH added 17:30 - Jan 13

Jackson up front!...say no more. -5

joyousblue added 17:41 - Jan 13

You do us a disfavour everytime you knock jackson well done , i guesshe reads comments , , im here the atmosphere is amazing, im shouting cmon jackson cos im ablue never miss a game , and will always support everyone in a blue n whiteshirt , and we all stand up together, so you jackson haters just shut up and support our players 4

Davidwb20 added 18:09 - Jan 13

Glad Jackson has scored for all his slaters, you know who you are! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments