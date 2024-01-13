Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Luongo Set For Scan
Saturday, 13th Jan 2024 21:13

Town boss Kieran McKenna says midfielder Massimo Luongo will undergo a scan on the ankle injury which ruled him out of this evening’s 2-1 home victory over Sunderland.

The Australian was set to start the game against the Black Cats until suffering the knock in training.

“He rolled his ankle in a really unfortunate incident on Thursday,” McKenna said. “He’ll be having scans this week to see the severity.

“We hope that it’s not very severe but certainly there’s some swelling and he was nowhere near it for tonight.”



Photo: Matchday Images



