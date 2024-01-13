U18s Beaten By Cardiff

Saturday, 13th Jan 2024 22:17 Town's U18s suffered their second defeat in a row to Welsh opposition as Cardiff City won 2-0 at Bent Lane on Saturday morning thanks to two first-half goals. New U18s coach Olly Lee (pictured) took charge of his first match with the young Blues at Swansea last week, a 4-2 loss, and in his first home game he had dad and former Newcastle and England midfielder Rob Lee watching on. However, Town's youngsters fell behind on 18 when Bluebirds striker Dan Ola closed down a clearance from keeper Alan Fleischer and netted at the near post. Troy Perrett then doubled the visitors' lead just ten minutes later when he tucked in the rebound from close range after Fleischer had made a good save. The Town first-year keeper had to be withdrawn shortly after due to injury, with Will Fletcher coming across from the U16s game to take his place. Lee's side improved after the break and probably deserved to pull a goal back with Revin Domi poking wide and Ashton Boswell forcing the visiting stopper into a fine save, before Charlie Compton's effort late on was only kept out by a last-ditch block on the line. Next Saturday the U18s are currently without a game, with the scheduled league fixture at Millwall being postponed by the hosts. U18s: Fleischer (Fletcher 37), Heard, Chenery, Towler (Compton 75), Curtis (Mauge 62), Iorpenda, Nkansa, Domi, Uzor, Boswell, Adebayo. Unused: O'Sullivan, Brouwers.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



runningout added 22:28 - Jan 13

move on from errors and it’s happy days 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments