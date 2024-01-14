Tractor Girls Host Charlton in FA Cup

Sunday, 14th Jan 2024 09:22 Ipswich Town Women will be looking to beat Barclays Women’s Championship opposition for the second time this season when they host Charlton Athletic in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup this afternoon (KO 1pm). The Blues defeated Lewes 3-0 at the AGL Arena in the third round last month to set up the tie with the Addicks, who are currently second in the second tier behind leaders Birmingham City on goal difference. Town, who drew 2-2 at Charlton in a behind closed doors pre-season friendly in July, will be aiming to get over the disappointment of last week’s 1-0 home loss to Oxford United, which all but ended their hopes of winning automatic promotion from the FAWNL Southern Premier Division into the Championship this season. Reflecting on today’s tie, midfielder Ruby Doe, who is on dual registration terms from Arsenal, says it’s a match she’s looking forward to. “I’m really excited for it, I’m really up for it,” she said. “I think it’ll be a tough game and coming off the back of the defeat last week, we’re all really ready for the game and want to show them what we can do.” Charlton are unbeaten since October but Doe says that merely increases the incentive to beat them. “I think that just gives us more reason to go out there and smash it and show that they are a tier above but we’re ready for it and we’ll give it our all,” she said. Doe will be facing one of her Arsenal teammates, Freya Godfrey, who is currently on loan with the Addicks having enjoyed a successful spell with the Blues in the second half of last season. Town keeper Poppy Soper is ineligible for the match as she is on loan from Charlton, but the Blues have recalled Nina Meollo from her spell at Cambridge City. The Tractor Girls have added three players to their squad this week, returning forward Issy Bryant and Tottenham midfield pair Milly Boughton and Elkie Bowyer, who are also on dual registration terms, and the trio look set to go into the squad.

Photo: ITFC



