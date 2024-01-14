Tractor Girls Exit FA Cup to Charlton

Sunday, 14th Jan 2024 18:13 by Matt Makin Despite taking an early lead, Ipswich Town Women exited the Adobe Women’s FA Cup at the fourth-round stage for the second season in a row, falling to a 4-1 defeat to Barclays Women’s Championship promotion hopefuls Charlton Athletic at the AGL Arena this afternoon. Blues manager Joe Sheehan made two changes to the starting XI from last week’s league defeat to Oxford United, Laura Hartley replacing Poppy Soper in goal, the latter ineligible to play against her parent club, and Leah Mitchell partnering skipper Maria Boswell in the centre of defence in place of Evie Williams, who was serving a one-match ban after her red card against the U’s last week was not overturned on appeal. New signings Issy Bryant, Milly Boughton and Elkie Bowyer were all named on the bench, alongside keeper Nina Meollo who was recalled from her loan spell at Cambridge City Women earlier this week. A familiar face was seen in the Addicks’ starting line-up in the form of Freya Godfrey, who spent last season on loan at the Blues from Arsenal and was sent out to Charlton this season by the Gunners to gain Championship experience. The game started brightly with the visitors pressing the Blues from the kick-off, Town having to weather some early pressure. However, only eight minutes in, it was the hosts that took the lead. Addicks keeper Jessica Grey’s loose clearance went straight to Town winger Sophie Peskett, who immediately drove forward into the box before lashing it home at Grey’s near post. The goal seemed to wake up the visitors, who pressed Town relentlessly following the restart. Godfrey in particular was causing Ipswich headaches down the right-hand side, using her pace to get down the touchline and look to cross the ball into dangerous areas. On 14, Carla Humphrey skipped through the Town defence but shot over for a Blues goal-kick. A minute later there were appeals from the away side for a penalty, which were definitively waved away by the referee. Ipswich were restricted to attacking on the counter and on 18 Natasha Thomas threaded the ball through the Addicks’ defence to an on-running Lenna Gunning-Williams, whose tight-angled shot was saved by Grey.

Charlton continued to push for an equaliser, shooting straight at Hartley on 20 before Godfrey got herself in a good position moments later. Town continued to be under the cosh and on 30 a Charlton free-kick from just outside the box sailed agonisingly wide. Three minutes later, the visitors were level after a Town mistake at the back. Maisy Barker attempted to play the ball across the Ipswich box first-time towards Hartley and Mitchell, only for Melissa Johnson to be first to the ball to shoot past Hartley for the equaliser. And on 41 the Addicks went 2-1 up from a corner, the ball pinging around in the air before Johnson was able to head home for the lead. Town had been rocked by the two goals and as the first half entered injury time they conceded a penalty, Barker adjudged to have brought an attacking player down in the box. Former loanee Godfrey stepped up to the spot and calmly placed the ball down the middle of the goal to make it 3-1 just before the break. Having gained a two-goal advantage, Charlton were quite happy to spend large period of the second half dictating the play and keeping possession, making the Blues chase the ball. Town were limited to a few counter-attacks during the second half, backed by a raucous home crowd who were able to generate an incredible atmosphere despite the scoreline. In the 74th minute, Charlton ended any hope of a Town comeback, scoring their fourth goal after Elisha N’Dow was able to get on the end of Ella Rutherford’s free-kick into the Town box. Shortly after the goal, Sheehan made his first substitutions, handing a debut to Boughton and a second Town debut to Bryant, who came on in place of Gunning-Williams and Peskett. On 79 there was another double change with Bonnie Horwood and Bowyer replacing Doe and O’Brien. Five minutes later, Charlton looked to increase their lead but could only shoot straight at Hartley. As the game entered the final minute of normal time, Ipswich made their final substitution, Holly Turner replacing Thomas up front, before the referee ended the contest. Charlton Athletic were undoubtedly the best team on the day, although the 4-1 scoreline slightly flattered the Championship high-flyers. The Addicks were able to use the press to their advantage once they went a goal behind but their first two goals came from pressure forcing Town into errors, rather than breaking down the Blues. The penalty, coming immediately before the break, effectively ended the game as a contest and allowed Charlton to spend the second half managing possession and forcing Town to chase the game, before putting the game out of sight with an excellent set piece for their final goal. All in all, Ipswich Town gave an accomplished performance against a side with serious ambitions of playing Women’s Super League football next season and can be proud of their efforts. Ipswich Town return to league action next Sunday with an away trip to London Bees. The Bees game will be played at Barnet’s Hive stadium and tickets are only £1. The ITFC Women Official Supporters Club will be arranging fan transport for this away fixture and more information can be requested by emailing itfcwosc@gmail.com. On 28th January, the Blues will be back at the AGL Arena to host Portsmouth Women in the quarter-finals of the FA WNL Cup, before hosting Pompey again on 4th February in a league fixture. Town: Hartley, Barker, Boswell, Mitchell, Hughes, Robertson, O’Brien (Bowyer 79), Peskett (Bryant 75), Doe (Horwood 79), Gunning-Williams (Boughton 75), Thomas (Turner 90). Unused: Meollo, Evans, Smith. Att: 770.

Photo: Ross Halls



