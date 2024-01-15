Baggott and Indonesia Face Iraq in Asian Cup Opener

Monday, 15th Jan 2024 09:55

Elkan Baggott and Indonesia get their AFC Asian Cup campaign under way this afternoon when they face Iraq in their opening group game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar this afternoon (KO 2.30pm).

Centre-half Baggott, 21, has previously won 20 full caps, scoring two international goals, and is an almost certain starter.

The game is a tough fixture for Indonesia, who were beaten 5-1 by the Iraqis in a second-round Asian World Cup qualifier in Basra in November.

Following today’s match, they take on Vietnam and Japan in their other Group D matches on Friday and a week on Wednesday respectively.

Town’s other player at the Asian Cup, fellow central defender Cameron Burgess, was an unused sub as Australia beat India 2-0 in their opening match on Saturday.

The Socceroos play their second game against Syria on Thursday morning (KO 11.30am).

In the UK, the whole tournament is being broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE, via their website or app.





Photo: Matchday Images