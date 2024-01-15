Baggott's Indonesia Beaten in Asian Cup Opener

Monday, 15th Jan 2024 16:50

Elkan Baggottâ€™s Indonesia were beaten 3-1 by Iraq in their opening Group D game at the AFC Asian Cup at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar this afternoon.

Centre-half Baggott, who was winning his 21st cap, started and having been booked after only two minutes was substituted on 76.

As a result, the Indonesians are third in the group, Japan having beaten Vietnam 4-2 yesterday.

Indonesia next face the Vietnamese on Friday (KO 2.30pm), before completing their group games against the Japanese a week on Wednesday (11.30am).

Townâ€™s other player at the Asian Cup, fellow central defender Cameron Burgess, was an unused sub as Australia beat India 2-0 in their opening match on Saturday.

The Socceroos play their second game against Syria on Thursday morning (KO 11.30am).

In the UK, the whole tournament is being broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE, via their website or app.





Photo: Reuters