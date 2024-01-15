Adult Tickets For Maidstone FA Cup Tie Â£10

Monday, 15th Jan 2024 17:19 Adult tickets for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Maidstone United on Saturday 27th January will cost Â£10, while the National League South side have taken their full 15 per cent allocation, meaning they will have the whole of the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand (KO 12.30pm). Competition rules allow away clubs to take up to 15 per cent of the a groundâ€™s capacity and therefore the Stones will have the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand plus Block S of the lower, a total of 4,480 seats. As a result, home fans who usually sit in the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand will have to sit elsewhere. Season ticket holders will be able to buy their tickets from Wednesday. Sale Windows

Season ticket holders â€“ Wednesday 17th January at 10am

2023/24 Members â€“ Friday 19th January at 10am

General sale â€“ Monday 22th January at 10am Ticket Prices

Adult - Â£10

Senior/U23 - Â£5

U19 - Â£3 Block X of Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and Block Y of West Stand

Adult - Â£20

Senior/U23/U19 - Â£10 All available seats will be open to all season ticket holders during the first sale window. Each sale windows closes at 6am on the day the next window opens.

Photo: Action Images



VanDusen added 17:28 - Jan 15

Great stuff - sensible pricing. I'm really looking forward to this game - should be a good atmosphere. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:33 - Jan 15

An impressive away following if they have taken up all those seats. Agree the pricing is reasonable. I suppose this means Blue Action will have to move - suggest the BR, where they should be able to improve the support from the home crowd by getting the rest of the BR to join in - well some of them, anyway. 0

pensionerblue added 17:46 - Jan 15

Hopefully our supporters will turn out in numbers for this one and we have a full house. 0

XX1_1TFC added 17:48 - Jan 15

So as a ST holder I canâ€™t buy my seat even though itâ€™s not in Upper Cobbold Am I reading that right. All seats available to all ST holders ???? 0

