Adult Tickets For Maidstone FA Cup Tie Â£10
Monday, 15th Jan 2024 17:19
Adult tickets for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Maidstone United on Saturday 27th January will cost Â£10, while the National League South side have taken their full 15 per cent allocation, meaning they will have the whole of the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand (KO 12.30pm).
Competition rules allow away clubs to take up to 15 per cent of the a groundâ€™s capacity and therefore the Stones will have the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand plus Block S of the lower, a total of 4,480 seats.
As a result, home fans who usually sit in the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand will have to sit elsewhere.
Season ticket holders will be able to buy their tickets from Wednesday.
Sale Windows
Ticket Prices
Block X of Sir Alf Ramsey Stand and Block Y of West Stand
All available seats will be open to all season ticket holders during the first sale window. Each sale windows closes at 6am on the day the next window opens.
Photo: Action Images
