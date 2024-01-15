Keeper Hayes Extends Solihull Loan

Monday, 15th Jan 2024 18:16 Keeper Nick Hayes has extended his loan spell with National League Solihull Moors until the end of the season. The 24-year-old initially joined the Moors a month ago and since then has made six appearances, keeping two clean sheets. “I’ve really enjoyed it here, the lads have made it really easy to settle in and it’s the same with the staff,” Hayes told the Moors club site. “I’ve really enjoyed it so far and I’m delighted to have extended my stay here!” Manager Andy Whing added: “I’m absolutely delighted, I think it shows how well he’s done since he’s come in through the door. “Since he’s come in, he’s been outstanding, we’ve seen from the two Chesterfield games [a 2-0 home win on Boxing Day and 3-2 loss away on New Year’s Day] how good he was, how he commands his area, he’s a great with his feet and just as a lad around the place, he’s been brilliant!” Hayes, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Town, rejoined the Blues in January 2022 from Hemel Hempstead, having come through the Blues academy before being released in the summer of 2018 after winning three England U17 caps while at Portman Road, featuring in squads alongside Andre Dozzell and Ben Morris. The Clacton-born keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, had a spell on loan with Dunstable during his previous stint with the Blues and following his release joined Woking, had another spell with Dunstable before joining Norwich City in February 2019 and then spending a loan with Hertford Town.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Radlett_blue added 19:21 - Jan 15

A friend of mine who is a former goalkeeper saw Hayes play for Solihull at Barnet & was very impressed with him. But he will be 25 soon & hard to see him getting a look-in when 4th choice at Town & out of contract in the summer. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments