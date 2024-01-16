Oxford Confirm Edwards Signing

Tuesday, 16th Jan 2024 17:16 Oxford United have confirmed the signing of former Blues winger Kyle Edwards on a deal to the end of the season. The 25-year-old left Town last week after his contract was terminated by mutual consent having recently had his loan spell with the U’s ended early due to a hamstring injury, which is expected to sideline him until April However, even prior to his Blues exit it had been announced that the former West Brom man would rehab at Oxford, indicating that a return to the Kassam Stadium was very much on the cards. “We are really pleased to have Kyle back because we know what a good player he is and the level of performance he is capable of,” head coach Des Buckingham told the U’s website. “We weren’t expecting him to become available but, once he did, it seemed a sensible solution for all concerned. The team will work with Kyle as he continues his rehab, and he should be fit for the last month of the regular season. “To have him available at the business end of this campaign will be an excellent boost at a key time. He is a very positive character and I’m sure the fans will welcome Kyle back.” Edwards added: “I loved my time at Oxford and was frustrated not to play more because I was really enjoying my football. “The injuries were clearly a major setback but I have been working hard and feel like I am making progress every day. The medical team are excellent and have got me in a good place. “The fans were great with me here, and that gives me a target now: to get fit and make sure we are there celebrating together at the end of the season.” The former England U16, U17 and U20 international made 23 starts and 40 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals, and was a member of the squad which won promotion from League One last season.

Photo: Matchday Images



NthQldITFC added 17:24 - Jan 16

Good luck Kyle - get fit and get those Oxen(?) mooing again soon. 2

Westy added 17:57 - Jan 16

Good luck Kyle. Always felt you put in a sound performance whenever you played. 1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 18:08 - Jan 16

Good luck, maybe playing Championship football next season 0

